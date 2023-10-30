Talent showcase highlights students from Mobile, Baldwin counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 8th Annual Gulf Coast Spotlight Talent Showcase took place Sunday on the campus of Murphy High School in Mobile.

The event was presented by Distinguished Young Women. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon served as emcee as more than 45 acts from the best in performing arts in first through 12th grade in Mobile and Baldwin counties took the stage to showcase talents ranging from monologues to dance.

This year’s competition was divided into two shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. with four grade divisions — mini, kids, junior and senior.

DYW Marketing and Communications Director Brittany Otis, who is also a former FOX10 news producer, said the showcase is all about the kids.

“We’re just so excited to see these children perform. They have done their best. They are upstage and they are so confident everything’s going to work out perfectly for them. They’re great,” Otis said.

The winners from each division received $500 cash award gifted in their name to an arts program at their school and will be invited to perform at the DYW National Finals next June.

