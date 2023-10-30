Advertise With Us
Trick-or-treaters turn out for Boo at Bellingrath

Boo at Bellingrath turned the popular the gardens into a trick-or-treat oasis.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Boo at Bellingrath turned the popular the gardens into a trick-or-treat oasis.

On Saturday, more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters walked the route in Bellingrath Gardens, stopping by various characters for goodies, balloons, face painting, pumpkin painting, marbling, food trucks and more.

Mobile Public Library also had story time for the children.

The event wrapped up with a Halloween movie on the lawn.

Aside from this fun day, fall activities have been happening at Bellingrath all month long.

Cassidy Smith, marketing and public relations manager at Bellingrath Gardens, said, “We just started our scarecrows in the gardens around Oct. 5 and those are dispersed around the gardens and they will be up until the 31st and we will pick our winners when we come to it.”

If you missed this holiday event, don’t worry. Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath will kick off Nov. 24 with several more holiday events planned at the gardens.

