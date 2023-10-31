Ballooning costs for Mobile Civic Center garage raises concerns about master plan

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City Council members on Tuesday vented frustration over ballooning costs of a parking garage at the Mobile Civic Center – not only because of the new price tag but what it could mean for the entire redevelopment.

The 1,026-space parking garage, which will be paired with a six-story building that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is constructing on the site, is one piece of a long-term plan to re-imagine the arena and theater at the entertainment complex.

The council will vote as soon as next week on a request to transfer $9.66 million from the general fund to pay for the cost escalation for the parking deck. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson told council members before Tuesday’s public meeting that he shares their concern.

“I don’t believe your feelings were any different than our feelings when we saw this,” Stimpson said.

The mayor said increasing construction costs could boost the overall cost of redeveloping the entire property by $40 million to $50 million. That is a rough calculation based on the preliminary $200 million estimate offered by Populous Architects, the company hired by the city last year to come up with a master plan for the site.

James DeLapp, the city’s executive director of public works, told council members that the cost estimate of the overall project was an extrapolation based on the cost of a renovation of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in a market before COVID-19.

“I can guarantee you that those numbers are gonna be higher when that comes back with an updated 25 or 30 percent design,” he said. “For lots of reasons but the No. 1 of which is the cost of construction today is at an all-time high.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll, whose district includes the Civic Center, told FOX10 News that he is concerned with the cost increase.

“I’m even more concerned with the fact that, you know, we got neighborhoods that need this $10 million, and we’re taking this $10 million out of the general fund immediately to use on a building that that’s downtown to support downtown,” he said. “We don’t even have a firm commitment yet on whether we’re moving forward with the construction of the Civic Center to support this.”

City officials said the reason for the revised figure is inflation – particularly the cost of labor and concrete.

Leon Barkan, president and chief operating officer of Volkert – the project manager – said those trends are not likely to change anytime soon. So postponing the redevelopment probably would cost more money, he said.

Barkan noted that contractors are about to get busier with massive projects to build a new Interstate 10 bridge and Bayway and construction a new airport terminal downtown.

“The market here is not hungry,” he said.

Stimpson told council members that his administration has considered a range of cost-cutting measures for the garage – everything from taking elevators out of the design to removing one of the floors, reducing the size from six to five levels. He said the drawback of reducing capacity, though, is that it would provide 183 fewer spaces and reduce the overall number of spaces by 200 compared to what the Civic Center had before construction began on the Corps of Engineers headquarters.

But Stimpson vowed to continue to look for ways to hold down anticipated cost increases as the rest of the Civic Center redevelopment moves forward.

“We will take this thing very methodically,” he said.

He told reporters that city officials had a meeting scheduled Tuesday afternoon with the design team of the Civic Center project.

“It’s not a done deal. … We’ve not signed contracts,” he said. “And so, we will continue to work the process. There will not be, you know, like a sticker shock, let’s say, going forward.”

The increased cost of parking garage raised tough questions from council members.

“How did we get it so wrong when we were expecting it to be 30 (million) and we’re now, you know, 30 percent more?” asked District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds.

He said he wants more realistic projections going forward.

“I don’t want to work off these old projected numbers,” he said. “Thirty percent is a big miss.”

Added Councilman Cory Penn: “I don’t think that is a small amount. That is a large amount.”

Carroll questioned the design of the parking garage. He suggested rebidding the parking garage.

Carroll questioned the decision to use concrete that is cast in place rather than precast concrete panels that are transported to the site and welded in place. He said the method the city is using is much costlier.

DeLapp said council members had a briefing on the design.

“You showed up late, and you left early,” he said.

DeLapp said precast concrete is cheaper but comes with higher maintenance costs.

“It is somewhat more upfront cost, but it will last much longer and have much less maintenance,” he said.

