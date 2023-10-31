Advertise With Us
Hire One

Bishop State 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and witches! Get ready for a SPOOK-tacular time at Bishop State Community College for its 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat! It will take place on the Bishop State Main Campus Tuesday, October 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Expect music that’ll make you dance, games that’ll make you giggle, and lots and lots of treats and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth! Their parking lot will be bubbling with excitement and filled with kids in the most creative costumes in town!

This event is free and open to the public so take your family, friends, and neighbors for a spook-tacular evening of fun and games.

Bishop State’s Coordinator of Student Activities, Symentha McDonald, and Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Courtney Steele, joined us on Studio 10 to tell us all about the plan for this year’s festival.

Bishop State Community College

Trunk-or-Treat

351 N. Broad Street, Mobile, AL 36603

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

FREE!

www.bishop.edu

Facebook.com/BishopState

https://twitter.com/BishopState

https://www.instagram.com/bishopstate/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Danielle's Spider Taco Dip
Halloween treat: Spider Taco Dip
Last-minute Halloween costumes
Last-minute Halloween costume ideas
Halloween craft idea
Halloween Hocus Pocus Craft
Recipe: Double Cheddar Steak Sliders
Talking with the creator of Scholly - a free scholarship finding app featured on 'Shark Tank'
Talking with the creator of Scholly - a free scholarship finding app featured on “Shark Tank”