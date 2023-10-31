Bishop State 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and witches! Get ready for a SPOOK-tacular time at Bishop State Community College for its 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat! It will take place on the Bishop State Main Campus Tuesday, October 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Expect music that’ll make you dance, games that’ll make you giggle, and lots and lots of treats and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth! Their parking lot will be bubbling with excitement and filled with kids in the most creative costumes in town!

This event is free and open to the public so take your family, friends, and neighbors for a spook-tacular evening of fun and games.

Bishop State’s Coordinator of Student Activities, Symentha McDonald, and Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Courtney Steele, joined us on Studio 10 to tell us all about the plan for this year’s festival.

Bishop State Community College

Trunk-or-Treat

351 N. Broad Street, Mobile, AL 36603

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

FREE!

www.bishop.edu

Facebook.com/BishopState

https://twitter.com/BishopState

https://www.instagram.com/bishopstate/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.