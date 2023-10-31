Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of burning building on Dauphin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge sets a $50,000 bond for the man accused of torching a commercial building on Dauphin Street.

Henry Jackson McGill is charged with second-degree arson.

Prosecutors asked for a $30,000 bond, but the judge went higher. He also added a $3,000 bond for a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic violence.

In September, the spectacular three-alarm building fire on Dauphin Street near the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception kept first responders busy for hours fighting to not only save the two buildings, but others on the block.

According to jail records, McGill has a long criminal history dating back to 1989.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.