Advertise With Us
Hire One

Cold air settling in; freeze warning for inland areas

It's a big chill for Halloween!
By Jason Smith
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - As the time the trick-or-treaters take to the streets the temperatures will be dropping into the lower 50s! With the blustery north wind, it will feel like it’s in the 40s. Make sure to bundle up!

Wednesday morning will start quite chilly, in the upper 30s, with inland areas under a freeze warning. The day will be very cool overall with highs only in the upper 50s and it will still be breezy.

Thursday morning will be even chillier, and we could see some frost across the area as temps drop off into the mid 30s.

There will be a gradual warming trend through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Tropics: There is a system in the Caribbean that is being monitored, but it doesn’t pose a threat to us.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

It's a big chill for Halloween!
Cold air settling in
Afternoon Weather Update for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from FOX10 News
Afternoon Weather Update for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from FOX10 News
Afternoon Weather Update for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 from FOX10 News
More spooktacularly chilly weather expected for Halloween
The light showers have moved out, but the sky will remain generally cloudy with northerly winds.
Expect more cold, blustery conditions