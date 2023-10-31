Cold air settling in; freeze warning for inland areas

(WALA) - As the time the trick-or-treaters take to the streets the temperatures will be dropping into the lower 50s! With the blustery north wind, it will feel like it’s in the 40s. Make sure to bundle up!

Wednesday morning will start quite chilly, in the upper 30s, with inland areas under a freeze warning. The day will be very cool overall with highs only in the upper 50s and it will still be breezy.

Thursday morning will be even chillier, and we could see some frost across the area as temps drop off into the mid 30s.

There will be a gradual warming trend through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Tropics: There is a system in the Caribbean that is being monitored, but it doesn’t pose a threat to us.

