Dash cam video shows deputy stopping an alleged drunk driver moments before potential crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Incredible dash cam video from the Walton County Florida Sheriff’s Office showed a deputy stopping an alleged drunk driver moments before a possible wreck.

It happened Saturday just before midnight. The sheriff’s office said due to this deputy’s quick thinking, he saved lives.

Video showed the moment a WCSO deputy located the driver heading in the wrong direction on Highway 331 South.

The deputy tried blocking the driver, though the suspect continued past, and the deputy pursued, barreling across a grassy median.

The video showed headlights of oncoming traffic quickly approaching in the distance.

When the alleged drunk driver still did not stop, the deputy drove his cruiser into the side of the suspect’s car.

Moises Estrada Mendoza was charged with a DUI, reckless driving, failing to stop for law enforcement, and driving without a valid license.

The Walton County Chief of Patrol said if it hadn’t been for quick thinking, this night could’ve ended much worse.

“The deputy saw the vehicle heading southbound, and if he wouldn’t have taken the action that he did, we could have possibly had a head-on collision, possible fatality, or injuries,” said Capt. Robert Gray.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.