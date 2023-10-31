ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they made arrests for methamphetamine, firearms and paraphernalia.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 31, at North W Street and Marcus Point Boulevard and a K-9 unit discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia and two firearms.

Dyllan Thompson, 27, was the driver of the vehicle and Bobby Macks, 50, was the passenger and both were arrested. Both are of Pensacola.

ECSO makes arrests for drugs and firearms early Tuesday morning, Oct. 31, 2023. (Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

Thompson was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Macks was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and removing a serial number from a firearm.

