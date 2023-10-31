Advertise With Us
Hire One

ECSO makes arrests for drugs and firearms

Dyllan Thompson, left; Bobby Macks, right
Dyllan Thompson, left; Bobby Macks, right(Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they made arrests for methamphetamine, firearms and paraphernalia.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 31, at North W Street and Marcus Point Boulevard and a K-9 unit discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia and two firearms.

Dyllan Thompson, 27, was the driver of the vehicle and Bobby Macks, 50, was the passenger and both were arrested. Both are of Pensacola.

ECSO makes arrests for drugs and firearms early Tuesday morning, Oct. 31, 2023.
ECSO makes arrests for drugs and firearms early Tuesday morning, Oct. 31, 2023.(Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

Thompson was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Macks was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and removing a serial number from a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Alvin Allen found guilty in 1980 murder
Alvin Allen found guilty in 1980 murder
Police looking for shooter after homicide in Theodore
Police make arrest in Bellingrath Road homicide
MPD investigating shooting on Cody Road
MPD investigating shooting on Cody Road
City Council approves new fire chief
City Council approves new fire chief
Proposal for parking garage has $10 million dollar estimate
Proposal for parking garage has $10 million dollar estimate