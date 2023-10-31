Expect more cold, blustery conditions

(WALA) - The blustery weather continues across the Gulf Coast. The light showers have moved out, but the sky will remain cloudy with winds out of the north at 15-30 mph the rest of the day and into the night.

Highs will reach the low 60s and drop quickly after sunset. Make sure the trick-or-treaters can stay warm, because even though temps will be in the mid- to low 50s, it’ll feel much colder due to the winds.

The sky goes sunny tomorrow with a high in the upper 50s. Keep in mind that temps drop to the mid- to low 30s on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, so we definitely flirt with an early season freeze.

Highs rebound over 70 by Friday with highs in the upper 70s this weekend. This means the cold snap we are under won’t be a long one and it’ll feel much better by the end of the week.

