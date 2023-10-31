Fire in Loxley burns shed; wind continues to fan flames

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Loxley Fire Department said they responded to a shed fire that spread to the woods.

Authorities said two external sheds were burned and at least one was a total loss.

Officials are still fighting a woods fire that started because of the wind and said that flames got close to a home, but they were able to knock the flames down without causing much damage to the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to authorities.

