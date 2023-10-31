Gulf Coast prepares for coldest Halloween in 30 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The wind already kicking up a notch in downtown Mobile on this All Hallows’ Eve -- ushering in what’s expected to be the coldest Halloween in 30 years.

“It’s going to be so fun -- I feel like for people going out trick-or-treating -- aren’t going to be super sweaty and gross while they’re trick-or-treating. Lee: You can almost feel it in the air already. -- Oh yeah -- I love a good cool fall -- so I’m excited it is getting cold. My favorite part about the fall -- autumn weather. So I’m happy about it,” said costumed friends walking down Dauphin Street.

With temperatures expected to dip down into the 30s within the next 24 hours -- a lot of people will likely be turning on their heaters for the first time this season -- which may present some unexpected issues while trying to stay warm.

“Well tomorrow morning we will be getting a lot of -- the heat is not coming on or it’s got a funny smell to it or it’s making a weird noise -- it’s not keeping up. Yeah we’ll be getting a lot of calls tomorrow morning,” said Glenn Geddes, owner of Service Air Eastern Shore.

After one of the hottest summers on record -- Geddes says South Alabama weather is like a yo-yo.

“We kind of joke -- we fix heaters in the morning and air conditioners in the afternoon. (laughs). That’s how it is this time of year,” said Geddes.

His crews are poised to answers those calls and while Geddes says heating issues are usually a quick fix -- he stresses the first line of defense is maintenance and upkeep.

“Doing maintenance twice a year -- makes such a difference. You can address these problems before -- if we would have been out last week -- we’re doing cleaning checks right now. If we would have been out last week - we would have run the heat on a nice day when you could open up the house and let the smell out and we would have checked everything -- you wouldn’t be in for a surprise tomorrow morning,” explained Geddes.

And still -- by far -- the most inexpensive way to help with your heating and cooling system’s longevity -- change those air filters out monthly.

