MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We put together a simple craft for Halloween.

Need:

Construction Paper

Tape or Hot Glue

Popsicle Sticks

Steps:

Cut out the shapes of the Sanderson Sisters

Tape or Glue 6 popsicle sticks together

Then glue the Construction paper shapes onto the sticks

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.