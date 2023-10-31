Halloween pet safety tips with Camp Bow Wow

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $700 million on Halloween costumes for their pets this spooky season, and Heather Richardson with Camp Bow Wow West Mobile is here to share tips to ensure pets stay safe during the holiday.

Common Q & A’s:

1. Should you take your dog with you while trick-or-treating?

a. We don’t recommend that you take your dog with you while trick-or-treating. Your dog could get spooked by a ghost or a goblin, and even the friendliest pup could bite someone to protect itself or you from what it perceives as a threat. Instead, keep your pet indoors in a safe, secluded space so they cannot escape when the door opens to trick-or-treaters.

2. Americans are expected to spend $700 million on Halloween costumes for their pets this year. What should pet owners do to make sure their furry friend is safe in their costume?

a. Fido may look adorable in his new superhero costume, but that cape won’t necessarily keep him out of harm’s way. Costumes should not constrict the animal’s movement, hearing or sight or impede their ability to breathe, bark, or meow. Avoid small, dangling, or easily chewed-off pieces that animals could choke on. It is helpful to try on costumes before Halloween, and if your pet seems distressed or shows abnormal behavior, don’t force them to wear it.

3. Pets are always begging for human food. With Halloween candy around the house is it safe to feed any to your pets?

a. It’s important to keep candy away from pets, especially Chocolate. Chocolate in all forms, especially dark and baking chocolate, can be very dangerous for dogs and cats. Make sure to keep your candy bowl on an elevated surface that pets cannot reach.

b. Instead of feeding your pet candy, you can give them their own Halloween candy by treating them to their favorite doggy snack.

c. If you do suspect that your pet has ingested something toxic, call your veterinarian or your local poison control center immediately.

4. Halloween decorations are always fun to have around, but is there anything pet owners should keep in mind when getting their house in the spirit of Halloween?

a. Keep an eye out for decorative edible items like Halloween pumpkins and candy corn when participating in Halloween festivities with your pet. While these are relatively nontoxic, they can cause stomach upset in pets who nibble on them.

About Camp Bow Wow:

Camp Bow Wow is the nation’s largest, most trusted doggy daycare and boarding franchise with more than 200 locations in 42 states and Canada. It offers all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization, and overnight stays.

At Camp Bow Wow, their goal is to deliver the highest levels of safety, fun, and enrichment for all of the four-legged Campers, and peace of mind for pet parents. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, Camp Bow Wow also offers personalized enrichment opportunities and grooming services.

Camp Bow Wow gives back through its Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, which provides grants to individuals, shelters, and rescue groups to help pay for necessary veterinary care. The foundation just reached its millionth dollar raised and donated.

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America’s leading pet care franchise, with over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety, and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to daycare and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services, and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for 14 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

Instagram: @campbowwowwestmobileal

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.