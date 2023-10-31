Halloween treat: Spider Taco Dip

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our producer Danielle makes a Spider Taco Dip.

Ingredients:

Can of refried beans

taco seasoning

guacamole

shredded cheddar

sour cream

plastic spider ring (optional; decoration only)

warm tortilla chips

Salsa

Cream Cheese

9 in. pie pan

Steps:

1. Mix the taco seasoning, sour cream, and cream cheese together for the bottom layer

2. Put the refried beans on top

3. Add a layer of shredded cheese

4. Add guacamole

5. Pipe a spider web with the Sour Cream

6. Add cheese around the rim and plastic spiders

For chips: tortillas, cookie cutters, air fryer, cooking spray, salt

Cut out the shapes you want from the tortillas

Use cooking spray and salt on them

Place them in the air fryer for 2-3 mins. On 350 and then flip them over and repeat

