Halloween treat: Spider Taco Dip
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our producer Danielle makes a Spider Taco Dip.
Ingredients:
Can of refried beans
taco seasoning
guacamole
shredded cheddar
sour cream
plastic spider ring (optional; decoration only)
warm tortilla chips
Salsa
Cream Cheese
9 in. pie pan
Steps:
1. Mix the taco seasoning, sour cream, and cream cheese together for the bottom layer
2. Put the refried beans on top
3. Add a layer of shredded cheese
4. Add guacamole
5. Pipe a spider web with the Sour Cream
6. Add cheese around the rim and plastic spiders
For chips: tortillas, cookie cutters, air fryer, cooking spray, salt
Cut out the shapes you want from the tortillas
Use cooking spray and salt on them
Place them in the air fryer for 2-3 mins. On 350 and then flip them over and repeat
