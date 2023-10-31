It’s chilly for Halloween

(WALA) - What a difference a day makes! It’s chilly out there with many spots this afternoon staying below 60 degrees. The sky will remain mostly cloudy with a blustery north wind up to 30 mph at times.

The wind will stay brutal through tonight so trick or treaters will have to plan for this and dress in warm costumes. There will be a few showers out there this morning but the chances are low the rain will only be light in nature. Rain deficits are now up to 11″ and will only get worse in the days ahead. Morning temps drop to the mid to upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The cold snap is short lived with highs getting back above 70 on Friday and back to the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.