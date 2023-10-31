Advertise With Us
Hire One

It’s chilly for Halloween

By Michael White
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - What a difference a day makes! It’s chilly out there with many spots this afternoon staying below 60 degrees. The sky will remain mostly cloudy with a blustery north wind up to 30 mph at times.

The wind will stay brutal through tonight so trick or treaters will have to plan for this and dress in warm costumes. There will be a few showers out there this morning but the chances are low the rain will only be light in nature. Rain deficits are now up to 11″ and will only get worse in the days ahead. Morning temps drop to the mid to upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The cold snap is short lived with highs getting back above 70 on Friday and back to the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

It’s chilly for Halloween
It’s chilly for Halloween
A significant cold front will bring brisk, blustery conditions.
A big chill for Halloween
Afternoon Weather Update for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 from FOX10 News
Afternoon Weather Update for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 from FOX10 News
Afternoon Weather Update for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 from FOX10 News
Feeling warm this afternoon ahead of cold front