‘A long time coming’ – jury finds Mobile man guilty of murder in decades-old cold case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sandra Williams’ family sat along the front row of a courtroom Tuesday and burst into tears after listening to the word they’ve been yearning to hear for years – “guilty.”

That was the jury’s verdict in the murder trial of Alvin Ray Allen, a 65-year-old Mobile man facing his second trial in a murder cold case dating to 1980.

“We knew the truth,” said the victim’s sister, Judy Barfield. “We just needed the right jury. We got it. We got justice.”

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks ordered Allen, who had been free on bail, taken into custody. He set sentencing for December.

“Of course, he’s devastated,” said Allen’s lawyer, Dennis Knizley. “We had hoped for a totally different outcome, and it looked like the case was going to be a mistrial.”

That is how the first trial ended in 2020, when jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict. And it looked like that is where the latest jury also was heading. Jurors told Brooks Tuesday afternoon that they could not agree. The judge ordered them to take a 30-minute break, and when they returned, he gave them what lawyers refer to as the “dynamite charge,” a set of instructions to redouble their efforts.

They returned the verdict less than a half-hour later.

“This verdict was a long time coming,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News. “This murder happened in 1980. It was September of 1980. So it’s been a number of years now.”

According to testimony, Williams’ body had been left at a dead-end street in Mobile’s Toulminville section on Sept. 11 of that year. The trail quickly went cold. In 2019, however, investigators got a hit on a DNA test of bodily fluids found on Williams’ jeans all those years ago. That technology did not exist at the time.

The new evidence led police to Allen, who lived in Williams’ apartment complex at the time. Police arrested him after a standoff.

Former Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, who kept the case after her term ended and prosecuted it a second time, contended that Allen raped the victim at knifepoint and then stabbed her at least 15 times.

Knizley argued that his client and Williams had a consensual sexual relationship but that Williams, who was white, hid it from friends and family because of the racial taboos of the time.

Knizley said after the verdict that “every jury is different” but that this one seemed to have the same struggles as the first one.

“DNA evidence is sometimes very difficult to overcome,” he said. “But that was the jury’s verdict. We respect it.”

It is a case that prosecutors questioned could be won. The victim’s family vehemently objected to discussions of a possible plea bargain after the first trial. In a letter to the judge, Williams’ mother wrote that Rich told her: “In my experience of 26 years I can’t win this case if I tried it over and over again.”

Blackwood said that is a reflection of the difficulty marshalling evidence that is so old. For instance, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences at some point lost the rape kit conducted at the time.

“Sandra Williams was murdered 43 years ago, and these cold cases are already very difficult,” he said.

Allen now faces a penalty of 10 years to life in prison. Blackwood said his office will seek an “appropriate” sentence, which he added likely would be the maximum allowed by law. Knizley said Allen has a number of good appeal issues, including statements Rich made during close arguments.

“That, for sure, and it’s happened more than once; it happened last time, as well,” he said. “And there’ll be a number of pretrial rulings that we would want to take up, as well.”

Barfield, who was 7 years old when her sister died, said the verdict brought massive relief.

“We needed all the evidence to come out,” she said. “And it did. And we’re thankful for it. We’re gonna go celebrate.”

