MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow

Documents also say Brown attempted to run someone over.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wilmer man, accused of violently killing an animal.

The MCSO arrested 20-year-old Cody Brown for charges of reckless endangerment and aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to court documents, on October 13 Brown intentionally loaded a crossbow and shot two dogs.

One dog was left injured, the other dog succumbed to his injuries, documents say.

Court documents also say that same day, Brown attempted to run over a man on a golf cart, causing substantial injury.

Brown bonded out of Metro Jail on a $5,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

