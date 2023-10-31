Advertise With Us
Mobile City Council approves 2 public safety appointments

Prichard native also named municipal judge
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved two people for key public safety leadership positions — one of those history making.

Johnny Morris becomes the city’s new fire chief — the first African American to hold the position. He replaces Jeremy Lami, who retired.

Morris worked his way up the ranks during his more than 30 year career of city service with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

“It’s very significant because I realize that I’m standing on the shoulders to even be at this point. And how you get past that is you unite everybody as one. And we do that by getting out in the community, having one mission, one goal,” Morris said.

The second position filled is that of public safety director. Robert Lasky was installed in that slot, replacing Lawrence Battiste, who had taken a position with Strickland Youth Center.

Lasky is the former head of the Mobile office of the FBI.

In addition, Carvine Adams is now the newest municipal court judge. The Prichard native is a graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile and Miles Law School in Birmingham.

