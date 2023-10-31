Advertise With Us
Mobile grand jury to hear case against man who allegedly threatened to shoot up school bus

Police alleged that the man got on to the bus on Navco Road in August amid a dispute between a relative and a teenager.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man accused of entering a school bus and threatening to shoot it up gave up his right to a preliminary hearing Monday. The case now will go straight to a grand jury.

Police alleged that Brandon Smart, armed with a handgun, got on to the bus on Navco Road on Aug. 30 amid a dispute between a relative and a teenager.

A grand jury now will decide whether to indictment Smart on charges of making a terrorist threat and illegal possession of a firearm on a school bus.

