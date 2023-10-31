Mobile grand jury to hear case against man who allegedly threatened to shoot up school bus

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man accused of entering a school bus and threatening to shoot it up gave up his right to a preliminary hearing Monday. The case now will go straight to a grand jury.

Police alleged that Brandon Smart, armed with a handgun, got on to the bus on Navco Road on Aug. 30 amid a dispute between a relative and a teenager.

A grand jury now will decide whether to indictment Smart on charges of making a terrorist threat and illegal possession of a firearm on a school bus.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.