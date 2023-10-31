Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile police arrest 2 suspected of theft at jewelry store

Craig Boyd, left; Darrell Phelps, right
Craig Boyd, left; Darrell Phelps, right(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two out-of-state men in connection with a theft at a jewelry in the Shoppes at Bel Air.

Officers responded to Sana Diamonds in the mall around 1 p.m. Monday on reports of a potential theft in progress and saw the suspects leaving the premises in a vehicle, according to authorities.

The officers stopped the vehicle and arrested 37-year-old Craig Boyd of Staten Island, N.Y., and 31-year-old Darrell Phelps of Kennesaw, Ga.

Boyd is charged with second-degree theft of property. He remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Phelps faces charges of fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree marijuana possession. He has since been released according to jail records.

Both men have bond hearings scheduled Wednesday, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The fleet fly in is designed to provide a week of training for student aviators at NAS Whiting...
NAS Whiting Field hosts 2023 Naval Helicopter Association Gulf Coast Fleet Fly-In
MPD investigating shooting on Cody Road
FHP says thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the crash.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
The fleet fly-in is designed to provide a week of training for student aviators.
Naval helicopter fly-in at Whiting Field