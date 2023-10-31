Mobile police arrest 2 suspected of theft at jewelry store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two out-of-state men in connection with a theft at a jewelry in the Shoppes at Bel Air.

Officers responded to Sana Diamonds in the mall around 1 p.m. Monday on reports of a potential theft in progress and saw the suspects leaving the premises in a vehicle, according to authorities.

The officers stopped the vehicle and arrested 37-year-old Craig Boyd of Staten Island, N.Y., and 31-year-old Darrell Phelps of Kennesaw, Ga.

Boyd is charged with second-degree theft of property. He remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Phelps faces charges of fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree marijuana possession. He has since been released according to jail records.

Both men have bond hearings scheduled Wednesday, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.