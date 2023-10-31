Mobile police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s Disease

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a man who they say has Alzheimer’s disease.

Author Scott was last seen leaving his residence on the 2000 block of McKibben Court on foot and was reported missing by his girlfriend around 6:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Scott is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a red shirt, khaki pants, a thin robe with pink and gray stripes, and khaki suede work boots. He was also seen carrying a long PVC pipe, authorities said.

He has recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, making his safe return more urgent, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Scott or his location is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department immediately at 251-208-7211.

