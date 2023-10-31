MPD investigating shooting on Cody Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle that occurred on Monday, Oct 30 at 2:49 p.m.

Police responded to Cody Road at 5th Street in reference a shots fired call and discovered a subject fired multiple shots into a victims vehicle, according to authorities.

The subject fled the scene and police are continuing to investigate.

