NAS Whiting Field hosts 2023 Naval Helicopter Association Gulf Coast Fleet Fly-In

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - It’s time for the 2023 Naval Helicopter Association Gulf Coast Fleet Fly-In. The fleet fly in is designed to provide a week of training for student aviators at NAS Whiting Field.

“So, once they finish up her, they get to put in a preference sheet of what they want to fly. This actually gives them that opportunity other than always talking with their instructors. They’re bringing in their aircraft and the students can actually see them. See what they’re about, talk about that mission, get even more in depth as well as fly the aircraft itself,” Lt. Adam Grant said.

And for these students, it’s a chance to get invaluable knowledge so they can make informed decisions about their next steps.

“It’s just really valuable time for us as students who want to figure out where we want to go with our careers. A lot of us are kind of undecided on what kind of aircraft we want to fly long term, so it’s a really good time for us to be exposed to it,” LTJG Erica Clay said.

This as they progress in their aviation careers.

“It’s 2 1/2 years of really hard work, and a day of fun really close to the end where we get to kind of celebrate all the work that we do and get to go see things that are really close in our future,” Clay said.

A number of different aircraft from the United States Coast Guard, Navy and Marine Corps participated.

