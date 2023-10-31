Advertise With Us
Hire One

Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating

Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.(Mayville Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, Wis. (CNN) – Parents in Wisconsin have a frightening story about their child’s candy this Halloween.

The Mayville Police Department is now warning other parents to be careful after they said a nail was found embedded in a child’s Tootsie Roll.

The children of the parents said they saw the 3 to 5 inch-long nail while eating candy on their way home Sunday.

The kids had been trick-or-treating in Mayville, located just north of Milwaukee.

The family said they did not know which house distributed the candy.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, testifies during a Senate...
Senate confirms Jacob Lew as US ambassador to Israel
The fleet fly in is designed to provide a week of training for student aviators at NAS Whiting...
NAS Whiting Field hosts 2023 Naval Helicopter Association Gulf Coast Fleet Fly-In
MPD investigating shooting on Cody Road
Craig Boyd, left; Darrell Phelps, right
Mobile police arrest 2 suspected of theft at jewelry store
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set