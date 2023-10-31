POST’s Halloween Cocktail: Georgia Giant
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - POST stopped by Studio10 to brew up the perfect Halloween cocktail.
Barclay Kenworthy and Michael Foster shared all the recipe for their fall drink ‘Georgia Giant.’
Ingredients:
- Absolut Vanilia Vodka
- Peach Nectar
- Lemon
- Cinnamon Bitters
- Rosemary Cinnamon Foam
- (Contains Egg Whites)
POST Crafted Cocktails and Wine Bar is located at 571 Dauphin Street in Mobile.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.