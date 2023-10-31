Advertise With Us
POST’s Halloween Cocktail: Georgia Giant

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - POST stopped by Studio10 to brew up the perfect Halloween cocktail.

Barclay Kenworthy and Michael Foster shared all the recipe for their fall drink ‘Georgia Giant.’

Ingredients:

  • Absolut Vanilia Vodka
  • Peach Nectar
  • Lemon
  • Cinnamon Bitters
  • Rosemary Cinnamon Foam
  • (Contains Egg Whites)

POST Crafted Cocktails and Wine Bar is located at 571 Dauphin Street in Mobile.

