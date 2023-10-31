POST’s Halloween Cocktail: Georgia Giant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - POST stopped by Studio10 to brew up the perfect Halloween cocktail.

Barclay Kenworthy and Michael Foster shared all the recipe for their fall drink ‘Georgia Giant.’

Ingredients:

Absolut Vanilia Vodka

Peach Nectar

Lemon

Cinnamon Bitters

Rosemary Cinnamon Foam

(Contains Egg Whites)

POST Crafted Cocktails and Wine Bar is located at 571 Dauphin Street in Mobile.

