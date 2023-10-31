Advertise With Us
Hire One

School bus crash in Okaloosa County

FHP says thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the crash.
FHP says thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the crash.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus crashed in Okaloosa County with ten children on board, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Monday, troopers say a school bus and a pickup truck were traveling west on U.S. 90, approaching the intersection of Antioch Road.

The traffic signal reportedly turned red and the truck driver began slowing to a stop.

Officials say the bus failed to observe the truck had stopped and tried to avoid the collision by swerving off the roadway, but ended up colliding into the rear end of the truck.

FHP says thankfully, no injuries were sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The fleet fly in is designed to provide a week of training for student aviators at NAS Whiting...
NAS Whiting Field hosts 2023 Naval Helicopter Association Gulf Coast Fleet Fly-In
MPD investigating shooting on Cody Road
Craig Boyd, left; Darrell Phelps, right
Mobile police arrest 2 suspected of theft at jewelry store
The fleet fly-in is designed to provide a week of training for student aviators.
Naval helicopter fly-in at Whiting Field