U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in forfeiture case from Satsuma

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments from a Mobile County case that could determine what rights people have to property seized by police.

The case, an appeal from a Satsuma woman, highlights the controversial practice known as civil asset forfeiture, a process in which police can seize money and property the deem to be the fruits of criminal activity or used to further criminal activity.

Police in this case seized a vehicle after charging the driver with a marijuana offense. His mother, Halima Culley, said the car was hers and that she had nothing to do with the drug offense. She eventually got the vehicle back, but it took 20 months.

Culley’s lawyer, Shay Dvoretzky, argued that the easiest way to ensure that an innocent owner’s constitutional rights are protected is to offer a “reasonably prompt” hearing after seizing property instead of forcing people to wait for a final forfeiture hearing to make their case.

“Indeed, numerous states have done just that, and their experience makes clear, contrary to respondents’ contentions, that retention hearings are workable and effective,” he said.

The justices seemed to grapple over the proper legal standard to ensure due process. Justice Neil Gorsuch alluded to the potential for abuse when the government has the power to seize property without having to prove a criminal offense.

“Whatever test you apply, clearly, there are some jurisdictions that are using civil forfeiture as funding mechanisms and say: ‘Ah, you can get your car back if you call between 3 and 5 p.m. on a Tuesday and – and – and speak with someone who is never available,’ right?” he said. “I mean, there are – that is happening out there.”

But Gorsuch said that does not appear to be what Alabama does. He asked Dvoretzky why Culley could not have gone to court much sooner to get her car back even under the existing rules.

“I’m not sure I understood the reason for the delay and how it might be fairly attributable to the state,” he said. “So, while I’m very sympathetic with the problem that you’ve identified, I’m just wondering, is this the case that presents the due process problem that we should be worried about?’

The argument seemed arcane at times, turning on which legal standard should apply. But Justice Elena Kagan observed that it has large real-world impacts.

“It’s not process for process’s sake,” she said. “It’s process because people are without a car and they think that they’re entitled to the car and they want the car back sooner.”

Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour urged the justices not to adopt a new a requirement that could impede law enforcement efforts.

“Forfeiture has been a critical tool for deterring crime since before the framing, and both history and precedent show what post-seizure process is due to those whose property has been seized,” he said.

Siding with Culley, LaCour argued, would create a new right never before recognized by the courts.

“Now petitioners assert that another post-seizure hearing is required, a mini-trial mere days or weeks after seizure, and in their telling, the federal government and the states have been violating fundamental rights for centuries with no one noticing until just a few years ago,” he said.

Nicole Reaves, a lawyer with the U.S. Solicitor General’s Office, weighted in on behalf of the Biden administration. She sided with Alabama, arguing that the proper procedure for someone to recover property seized by police is a final forfeiture hearing.

“If this court is of the view that it has not yet addressed that issue, it should now,” she said. “And it should hold that a claimant has no right to an interim post-seizure hearing.”

