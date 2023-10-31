Talking with the creator of Scholly - a free scholarship finding app featured on “Shark Tank”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - College can be pricey, and finding scholarships that fit your criteria can be hard and confusing. But - there’s now an app for that.

Christopher Gray, the creator of Scholly, joined us on Studio10 to talk about his special app used to help students find scholarships. This also falls during National Scholarship Month, and Christopher has teamed up with Education Solutions Company Sallie Mae to provide the scholarship app completely free to students.

You can download the Scholly app in the app store, or find more information about potential scholarships at www.SallieMae.com/scholarships.

About the Creator:

After winning $1.3 million in scholarships himself, Christopher Gray founded Scholly, an app that helps students easily find scholarships for college and graduates pay off their student debt.. Scholly was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, landing a deal with Daymond John and Lori Greiner and sparking the biggest fight in Shark Tank history. Scholly has over 4 million users and has helped students raise over 100 million dollars.

Christopher has been featured in the New York Times, O Magazine, Huffington Post, Forbes, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and more. He also made the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 List for Social Entrepreneurship, making the top of the list. Christopher is also one of Oprah’s Inaugural Super Soul 100 honorees, Oprah’s list of her favorite people. He is also a recipient of the 2016 Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.