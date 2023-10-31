Advertise With Us
U.S. Rep. Moore announces candidacy for Alabama District 1 seat

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Representative Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) announced on Monday that he has officially filed to run for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s first congressional district in 2024.

The move from Moore comes just weeks after a federal court picked a new congressional map for the state following legal challenges to a previously drawn map by the Alabama legislature that was ultimately struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

The newly crafted map for the state put Moore in a tough situation, with his Wiregrass-centric supporter base moved to District 1 and paired with voters from a Mobile-dominated district. Meanwhile, Moore-represented District 2 was reshaped to create a new favorable district for black voters in the state, who previously only had District 7 as the only such majority or near-majority district in the state.

“The new AL-01 needs an effective conservative fighter who is willing to take on the swamp and put people over politics,” said Moore in a press release sent out Monday evening. “I’ve proven that as a House Freedom Caucus Member and the most effective Republican Congressman from Alabama during my first term, that you can be effective and conservative at the same time.”

Moore faces very stiff competition if he wants to represent the GOP in District 1, with incumbent Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) having already announced his intention to seek reelection back on September 25. Carl kept it short and sweet on social media with Moore throwing his hat into the race, quoting a post on X (formerly Twitter) of Moore announcing his intentions by saying “Bring it on.”

As of now, the only Democratic rival either Moore or Carl could potentially face in the heavily-conservative district is Gary Johnson, a Mobile businessman and pastor who filed his intent to seek the congressional seat back in June 2022.

