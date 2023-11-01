Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alleged Mobile gang member pleads guilty to threating police on Instagram

Justin Gormon and Jamarcus Manuel both have pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening a...
Justin Gormon and Jamarcus Manuel both have pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening a Mobile police officer.(WALA)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who commented on a social media livestream of a traffic stop earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday to threating a police officer.

Jarmarcus Manuel, 20, of Mobile, pleaded guilty to threatening interstate communications. As part of the plea bargain, federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a non-prison sentence.

The incident took place at about 11 p.m. on April 21 when Officer Michael McGuire pulled over a black Chevrolet Tahoe on Summerville Street. According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, one of the passengers was Milton “Milt-Milt” Carter. According to testimony at a preliminary hearing earlier this year, Carter was the target of mistaken-identity fatal shooting at the Bank Nightlife club on Azalea Road in September 2022.

Prosecutors alleged that Manuel, along with the occupants of the car, were members of a local gang know as the Purple Babies.

One of the passengers began using a cell phone to livestream the encounter. Co-defendant Justin Gormon, who pleaded guilty in July, wrote “Imm smoke mike when I catch em.”

Manuel responded: “We got some for Mike,” followed by “Justin way we finna find mike.

Gormon and Manuel both are scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast for...
FOX10 partners to Tackle Hunger
FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast for...
FOX10 partners to Tackle Hunger
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Alabama taxpayers set to get one-time tax rebates ahead of holidays
The work is to repair the damage that this area sustained during Hurricanes Nate and Sally.
Gulf Shores beach restoration project underway