Beach restoration project officially underway in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Good news for Gulf Shores residents. The beach restoration project is now officially underway. This has been a long time coming for residents.

The city says crews will be hard at work 24/7 using two dredging vessels. All to repair the damage from Hurricane Nate and Hurricane Sally.

“So, we’ve got two hoppers dredges out that go out and get the sand on the bottom of the Gulf and they’ll hook these pipes behind, and they actually pump the sand out onto the beaches so it’s a very unique process,” Chief Building Official Brandan Franklin said.

And even though it’s early, it finally feels like a beach here.

“There was nowhere for our tourists to go and lay out. There were safety concerns for our lifeguards to be able to get back and forth, our police department to be able to traverse back and forth for any kind of emergency measures,” Franklin said.

The dredging and restoration is expected to be wrapped up in Gulf Shores by Jan. 1.

But for residents, it’s important to be patient while work is being done.

“Depending on the amount of sand going in certain areas it may move faster, may move slower. So, there’s no way I can guarantee a specific date when they’ll be in different areas,” Franklin said.

The city is working on a website to update residents on the progress. Work will also be happening in the Gulf State Park and Orange Beach areas.

