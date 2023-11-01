Advertise With Us
Blustery wind continues this morning

By Michael White
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WALA) - After a windy Halloween, the blustery wind continues this morning but will die down later this afternoon and tonight. The sky cleared so we’ll be back into solid sunshine for today, but temperatures will only climb to about 60 degrees this afternoon. We’ll bottom out in the mid 30s by daybreak tomorrow, and then we’ll finally start to warm back up. Highs will climb to the low 70s by Friday and into the upper 70s this weekend. We do need rain, lots of it and there’s none out there headed this way. Drought conditions look to continue. With high wind and low humidity in place today, make you don’t burn anything. Fire danger remains high.

