Brush fire in Loxley & cold conditions have firefighters on standby

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you thought last night was cold -- get ready for tonight! Wednesday morning the wind chill will be in the upper 20s!!!

While the cold weather -- always puts first responders on standby -- it’s not the only thing -- keeping them busy. The dry conditions -- along with low humidity -- keeping our wild fire risk high.

Tuesday afternoon there was a huge response in Loxley for a brush fire. Loxley Fire-Rescue -- along with the assistance of Robertsdale, Stapleton, and Belforest Volunteer Fire Departments -- attacked the flames. It’s proof it doesn’t take much to get out of control.

“They had a small fire that started in their shed -- expanded to another adjacent structure in the back. They had several propane tanks that ruptured also that started a brush fire,” explained William Ervin, Loxley Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief.

Gusty winds and extremely dry conditions are not helping the situation. Our rainfall deficit is still over 10 inches for they year. The latest snapshot from the Alabama Forestry Commission shows over 50 wildfires currently burning in the state. It’s why burn bans are still in effect across our area in Mobile, Baldwin, and into Florida. And even though some of them expire tonight - don’t look for any burn permits to be issued any time soon.

Meanwhile -- as ‘Old Man Winter’ says hello to the Gulf Coast -- it’s important to keep safety first when trying to stay warm, especially if you will be relying on a space heater.

While they can provide warmth -- if used incorrectly or do not meet safety standards -- they can be deadly. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -- every year an estimated 1,700 fires are started from space heaters -- resulting in 80 deaths and 160 injuries. Last year’s massive fire in the Bronx, which killed 17 people is blamed on a space heater.

Quick tips for space heaters:

Place it on a level -- hard and nonflammable surface.

Do not place on rugs and carpets or near bedding or drapes.

Plug space heater power cords into outlets -- never use an extension cord.

Also -- never use a cooking surface to heat your home.

Never leave a fire burning in fireplaces unattended.

It’s also a good time to make sure your fire alarms are working properly.

