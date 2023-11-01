Candy galore for hundreds of trick-or-treaters at Bishop State Community College event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of trick-or-treaters came out to Bishop State Community College’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat event.

From games to music, and everything in between for all the ghouls and ghosts at the Spooktacular.

There were almost a dozen trunks popped open to welcome kids to this community event.

A line wrapping around the building.

Bishop State President Olivier Charles says it’s a great opportunity for them to serve the community.

“This means everything to us. It’s our chance to engage with the community. So our students, our faculty, and our staff are all out,” Charles said. “And our goal tonight is to give out good candy.”

...That goal was definitely met.

Every kid left with a smile on their face and a bag full of candy coming out as their favorite character.

Charles says the event brought out almost 1,000 people and says next year’s event will be bigger and better.

