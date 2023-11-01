Advertise With Us
Hire One

Candy galore for hundreds of trick-or-treaters at Bishop State Community College event

From games to music and everything in between.
Candy galore for hundreds of trick-or-treaters at Bishop State Community College event
Candy galore for hundreds of trick-or-treaters at Bishop State Community College event(wala)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of trick-or-treaters came out to Bishop State Community College’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat event.

From games to music, and everything in between for all the ghouls and ghosts at the Spooktacular.

There were almost a dozen trunks popped open to welcome kids to this community event.

A line wrapping around the building.

Bishop State President Olivier Charles says it’s a great opportunity for them to serve the community.

“This means everything to us. It’s our chance to engage with the community. So our students, our faculty, and our staff are all out,” Charles said. “And our goal tonight is to give out good candy.”

...That goal was definitely met.

Every kid left with a smile on their face and a bag full of candy coming out as their favorite character.

Charles says the event brought out almost 1,000 people and says next year’s event will be bigger and better.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Multiple agencies respond to brush fire in Loxley Tuesday afternoon.
Brush fire in Loxley & cold conditions have firefighters on standby
Two handguns, one reported stolen and the other, altered to fully automatic were recovered in a...
Elberta Police find stolen gun(s) in field - three juveniles under investigation
The men are accused of stealing from a store in the Shoppes at Bel Air.
Mobile police arrest 2 suspected of theft at jewelry store
City Council approves new fire chief
Mobile City Council approves 2 public safety appointments, including first black fire chief