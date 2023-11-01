MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Coast holiday favorite returns the week before Thanksgiving when the University of Mobile Alabama School of the Arts presents Christmas Spectacular 2023, with four performances Nov.16 – 19 at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

Tickets are on sale now and going fast, with shows expected to sell out. Purchase your tickets today at umobile.edu/Christmas.

Now in its 21st year, Christmas Spectacular signals the start of the holiday season for the Gulf Coast. The popular event features musical performances by over 250 University of Mobile students, faculty and staff, plus a 50-piece orchestra. Christmas Spectacular is a fast-paced, family-friendly, fun-filled extravaganza of sight and sound that tells the story of Christmas.

This musical celebration of the Christmas season is seen each year in person by audiences totaling over 8,000 who travel to Mobile from across the U.S., and it is televised throughout the Christmas season to millions across the globe.

Performances are:

· Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

· Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

· Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

· Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.

For those unable to attend Christmas Spectacular in person, each night’s show will be live-streamed. Purchase tickets for streaming at umobile.edu/Christmas.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu , connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.

