Collard Green Cook-Off & Veterans Day Parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The North Mobile County Food Park and Market (NoMoCo) is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting healthy eating habits and providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Their mission is to enable everyone in the community to have such an opportunity, which means they prioritize supporting local growers and farmers. By doing so, they ensure that the food available at our market is not only healthy but also sustainable, helping our community thrive.

NoMoCo, runs the Prichard Farmers Market, located in Downtown, 204 S. Wilson Ave, Prichard AL 36605. You can reach the market by calling 412-482-2759 or 251-289-9303. Email is info@anncal.org. Visit their Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/nomocofoodparkandmarket.

The event features fun-filled activities that are perfect for families, such as a Kid’s Corner complete with bounce houses, face painting and other fun activities. free Collard Greens tasting where you’re the judge of who is the best Collard Greens cook.

Collard Green Cook-Off

Nov. 11th

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

204 S. Wilson Ave. Prichard, AL 36610

The day will end with the 2nd annual Veteran’s Day parade starting at Vigor High School down Wilson Ave, to Prichard City Hall for a celebration of our Vets.

Veterans Day Motorcade Parade

Nov. 11th

3 p.m.

The day will be filled with live entertainment throughout the day, and much more.

