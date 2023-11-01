Advertise With Us
Doing Good: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast 11th Annual BIG Event

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join us as we celebrate our 11th Annual BIG Event! The BIG Event is an evening of storytelling, music, and most importantly celebration. This year’s event will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and our special guest speaker will be Kate Snow. Together at the event, we will celebrate our mission, the power of mentorship and each of you, our amazing and steadfast supporters and partners.

As always, we’ll have a few surprises up our sleeves so don’t miss out, stand with us today in defending the potential of our local youth. We and they need you now more than ever!

11th Annual BIG Event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast (BBBSCGC

November 8, 2023

Crown Hall- 853 Dauphin Street, Suite A, Mobile, AL

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.classy.org/event/the-bigevent-2023/e461667

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast (BBBSCGC):

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast (BBBSCGC) is the largest one-to-one mentoring organization in south Alabama and the Mississippi Coast. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. We enlist adult volunteers, “Bigs”, and match them with “Littles,” who are children between the ages of 6-15 and would benefit the most from having a Big. The purpose of our services is to give children a caring and supportive adult mentor, who’s been thoroughly screened and trained, that will guide them to success, hold them accountable, and help them reach their full potential.

https://www.centralgulfbbbs.org

https://www.facebook.com/centralgulfbbbs/

The information above was provided and written by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast

