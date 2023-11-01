Advertise With Us
Hire One

DoorDash warns customers to tip drivers ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait

The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – DoorDash is advising customers to tip ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait longer.

According to a report from The Verge, some customers are receiving a new pop-up message while placing an order on DoorDash.

If you enter $0 in the tip section, app users are seeing an alert that reads:

“Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue? Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in slower delivery.”

The Wall Street Journal also spoke with customers who received this message.

The pop-up message in the DoorDash app is currently being tested in different markets.

A report from the Associated Press on Wednesday said DoorDash orders surged 24% in the third quarter, helping the company narrow its losses.

DoorDash said revenue jumped 27% to $2.16 billion, also ahead of the $2.09 billion that analysts were expecting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden touts investment in rural areas in Minnesota, the home state of his primary challenger
Prichard water hike starts today
Prichard water hike starts today
Annual career fair at South Alabama
USA holds career fair for students
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at...
White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans
Annual career fair at South Alabama
Annual career fair at South Alabama