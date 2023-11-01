Elberta Police find stolen gun(s) in field - three juveniles under investigation

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - Elberta Police have recovered two handguns they said were in possession of some juveniles and young adults over the weekend. One was stolen and the other and the other, converted to fully automatic with a Glock Switch.

It was Saturday evening, October 28, 2023 when Elberta Police got a complaint about a group of people causing a disturbance in a field off Breman Road. As officers pulled up, they heard gunshots. The officers found two unoccupied cars nearby and waited.

“Upon going up to the vehicles, the juveniles walked up to them…the officers and they admitted that they had been shooting guns in the field, but they had thrown the guns into the woods because they saw the police that were coming,” explained detective Timothy Abbo with Elberta Police.

The suspects included three juveniles, ages 14 to 17 and a 19 and 21-year-old. Police searched the field and soon found a bag with two handguns inside. One was a Taurus pistol that was reported recently stolen out of a vehicle in Robertsdale and the second, a Glock, along with high-capacity magazines. That pistol had been converted to fully automatic, using a Glock Switch. Police said it’s still not clear how suspects got their hands on them.

“A fully automatic pistol in the hands of a juvenile is extremely dangerous and concerning to us in law enforcement in general,” Abbo said. “We currently have to ATF doing a trace analysis on it.”

Police believe the Glock was most likely also stolen from an unlocked car and urge gun owners to do the responsible thing and lock them up.

No arrests have been made at this time. The juveniles were released into the custody of their parents. Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges could still come.

