FOX10 partners to Tackle Hunger

FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast for a food drive Thursday, Nov. 2.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast a food drive Thursday to tackle hunger and you can help.

You can donate nonperishable food and water at any Rouses Market starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

FOX10 will be at the Schillinger Road Rouses location along with Sir Saint, the Saints’ cheer krewe. Mobile native and former Saints player Nick Fairley will also be there.

