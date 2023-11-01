FOX10 partners to Tackle Hunger

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast a food drive Thursday to tackle hunger and you can help.

You can donate nonperishable food and water at any Rouses Market starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

FOX10 will be at the Schillinger Road Rouses location along with Sir Saint, the Saints’ cheer krewe. Mobile native and former Saints player Nick Fairley will also be there.

