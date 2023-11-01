Freeze warning in effect inland

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is a freeze warning up tonight for all of our inland areas. Essentially, anyone about 10 miles or more north of Interstate 10 is under the freeze warning. This will be a light freeze, but it can harm delicate or tropical plants.

If you’re near I-10 or south of I-10, your yard should stay a few degrees above freezing.

After that, chilly start there will be lots of sunshine and a nice warm up. We will hit highs in the mid-60s.

There will be a gradual warming trend continuing through the end of the week and into the weekend. The weekend will be fantastic with highs in the 70s and lots of sun.

Tropics: There is a system in the Caribbean that is being monitored, but it doesn’t pose a threat to us.

