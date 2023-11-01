Grand jury to hear case of Mobile woman accused of killing husband

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A grand jury will hear the case of a woman accused of shooting and killing her husband.

Ladina Benjamin is charged with murder.

It happened over the Labor Day holiday in the Hillsdale community in west Mobile. Police said that when they got on scene, they found Darrin Benjamin dead inside a house on Felhorn Drive East.

