Advertise With Us
Hire One

Grand jury to hear case of Mobile woman accused of killing husband

Ladina Benjamin
Ladina Benjamin(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A grand jury will hear the case of a woman accused of shooting and killing her husband.

Ladina Benjamin is charged with murder.

It happened over the Labor Day holiday in the Hillsdale community in west Mobile. Police said that when they got on scene, they found Darrin Benjamin dead inside a house on Felhorn Drive East.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Man convicted of indecent exposure at South Alabama
Man convicted of indecent exposure at South Alabama
Prepping plants for cold weather
Prepping plants for cold weather
Foley PD arrests man for selling fake gold bars
Foley PD arrests man for selling fake gold bars
Fugitive Files: Christopher Teague
Fugitive Files: Christopher Teague
Mobile Heart Walk taking place this Saturday
Mobile Heart Walk to take place Saturday