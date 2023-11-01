Healthy Living: Need for blood donations
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jacek Polski, M.D., pathologist with USA Health answers the following questions in the clip above.
- Can you explain the urgency for blood donations at this time?
- What types of donations are needed? How will the donations be used?
- Who is eligible to donate? Who might not be eligible?
- What is the process like for the different types of donations?
- If someone is interested in donating, what should they do?
To donate, visit www.lifesouth.org or www.redcrossblood.org to find your closest donation center or blood drive.
