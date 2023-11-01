Advertise With Us
Healthy Living: Need for blood donations

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jacek Polski, M.D., pathologist with USA Health answers the following questions in the clip above.

  • Can you explain the urgency for blood donations at this time?
  • What types of donations are needed? How will the donations be used?
  • Who is eligible to donate? Who might not be eligible?
  • What is the process like for the different types of donations?
  • If someone is interested in donating, what should they do?

To donate, visit www.lifesouth.org or www.redcrossblood.org to find your closest donation center or blood drive.

