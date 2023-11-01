Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mississippi set to receive $6 million through State Opioid Response grant

The White House says the goal in requesting supplemental funds for the grant program is to...
The White House says the goal in requesting supplemental funds for the grant program is to expand these essential life-saving services.(MGN ONLINE)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The state of Mississippi is set to receive $6 million as a result of funding through the State Opioid Response grant program.

Wednesday afternoon, the White House held a virtual press conference announcing the millions of dollars each state would be receiving to help fight the country’s opioid epidemic.

The White House says the State Opioid Response grant program has provided treatment services to over 1.2 million people and enabled states to reverse approximately 500,000 overdoses with nearly 9 million purchased overdose reversal medication kits.

The White House says the goal in requesting supplemental funds for the grant program is to expand these essential life-saving services.

“This funding will help strengthen addiction treatment, overdose prevention measures, and recovery support services in all States, Territories, and Tribal Nations,” the press release read. “The Biden-Harris Administration has made this issue a top priority, and taken historic actions over the past two years to address substance use, enhance public health, strengthen public safety, and save lives.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Police LIghts
MCSO corrections officer accused of promoting contraband has case dismissed
November cold snap could threaten some plants
November cold snap could impact unprotected plants
Prichard PD investigating homicide
Man convicted of indecent exposure at South Alabama
Moss Point man spends one night in jail despite third indecent exposure conviction
Man convicted of indecent exposure at South Alabama
Man convicted of indecent exposure at South Alabama