Mobile Heart Walk to take place Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heart Walks set to take place this month the Gulf Coast.

The money raised from the events stays in the local community for awareness and treatment of those suffering from the disease.

The Mobile Heart Walk will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at the University of South Alabama. The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with the walk starting immediately afterward.

The Baldwin Heart Walk is scheduled the following Saturday, Nov. 11 at Owa Parks and Resort in Foley.

You may see some familiar faces from FOX10 at the events. We hope to see you there, as well.

