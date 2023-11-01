Mobile police: Would-be robber leaves restaurant empty-handed
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who went into a restaurant and asked for change, then tried to rob the place.
Authorities said officers responded around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at Waffle House at 3651 Airport Blvd.
According to police, an unknown male had entered the restaurant and requested change. When the cash register was opened, the man brandished a gun and tried to take the money from the register, MPD said.
However, he wound up fleeing the scene empty-handed, according to authorities.
The incident remains under investigation.
