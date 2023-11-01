Petition to protect endangered whales in Gulf struck down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A petition to protect endangered Rice’s whales in the Gulf of Mexico has officially been struck down by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The petition could have shut down nighttime activity at the Port of Mobile.

NOAA said the goal of the petition was to protect Rice’s whales, an endangered species living in Gulf waters. There are about 51 whales left.

The rule-making would have restricted state docks in the southeastern region of the Gulf and lowered vessels speeds to 10 knots.

NOAA said passing vehicles can have detrimental impacts on the whales like entanglement in fishing lines and exposure to oil and gas.

The petition was up for public comment until July 6 and generating more than 75,000 comments. NOAA reviewed each comment and made the decision to negate the petition on Oct. 27.

In October, Sen. Tommy Tuberville sent a letter demanding the Biden administration stop this proposed rule. Tuberville said he is relieved the petition did not go through. For months, he sounded the alarm about the potential legislation and its negative impact on the economy.

“Our state heavily relies on the revenue from Alabama’s coastal businesses. The Port of Mobile provides nearly 313,000 jobs and contributes more than $85 billion in economic value annually,” Tuberville said. “No evidence has been presented throughout this rulemaking process to support the expansion of the protected areas for Rice’s whales. This is just Joe Biden trying to appease climate activists and make us more reliant on our enemies. I’m not gonna stand for it.”

Sen. Katie Britt led a letter joined by Alabama’s U.S. House delegation to NOAA urging the denial of the petition.

She said, “The proposal would have significantly impeded operations at the Port of Mobile, damaged Alabama’s economy, and harmed commercial and recreational fishing operations off the Gulf Coast.”

