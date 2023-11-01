Pier House Restaurant and Bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for an upscale dining experience by the beach, Pier House is a great option! The restaurant and bar is located in Orange Beach and open six days a week.

Owner and chef, John ‘Chappy’ Chapman says Pier House offers lunch and dinner specials. The restaurant also has a weekend brunch menu that includes a mimosa or champagne.

The restaurant also has an art gallery and a gift shop inside.

Pier House is located at 22703 Perdido Beach Blvd. It is open Tuesday - Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

To make a reservation, call (251) 256-0009. For more information, click HERE.

