Rate hike takes effect for Prichard water customers

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Residents in Prichard and Chickasaw can expect to lay out more this month for their water and sewer service.

A 22% percent rate hike takes effect this month. The Prichard Water and Sewer Board voted on Sept. 12 to approve rate increases and adopt a new budget for the fiscal year that began in October.

The base rate for water and sewer service will increase 22% an customers will pay 3 cents more for each 1,000 additional gallons above the minimum amount.

The increase is intended to cover an expected hike in the amount that the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System charges the Prichard water board.

It was also an attempt to catch up on payments to a fund used to pay back money the system borrowed in 2019. A judge has said he’ll appoint a receiver to take control of the system. It will be up to that person to decide future rates.

