Sex offender sentenced to more than 7 years for second child porn conviction

U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.(Brendan Kirby/FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man has been sentenced to more that seven years in prison for possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama announced Wednesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Callie V.S. Granade imposed an 87-month sentence on 30-year-old Larry Dale Barlow. In addition, Barlow must a 10-year term of supervised release upon his discharge from prison. He must also pay $100 in a special assessment and $3,000 in restitution. After being released from prison, Barlow will be required to register as a sex offender and is to have no contact with minors, according to authorities.

Earlier this year, Barlow entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography. This marks the Barlow’s second child pornography conviction.

According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, in December 2012, Barlow was convicted in federal court in Mobile of receipt and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced on May 20, 2013, in that case to 120 months in prison and a lifetime term of supervised release.

Then on March 7, 2022, Barlow’s probation officer conducted a home visit at Barlow’s home and found a cell phone, which Barlow was not permitted to possess, according to court records. Authorities interviewed Barlow and he admitted to receiving and viewing videos of child pornography. The phone was found to contain 171 images and 113 videos of child pornography, images included depictions of prepubescent children, according to court documents. He then pleaded guilty on April 19, 2023, to one count of child porn possession.

The United States Probation Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

